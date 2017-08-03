Police investigate attempted robbery at Shoney’s near Opryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Donelson Shoney’s near Opryland Thursday morning.

According to police, a man and woman were forced to leave the restaurant and drive the suspects to the Hyatt Place on Rudy Circle.

Police told News 2 the suspects had attempted to the pair before forcing them to leave the Shoney’s.

At some point, an altercation broke out between one of the suspects and one of the victims. Shots were fired, but no one was hurt.

The suspects, described as two white males, fled the scene.

Metro police are using K-9s and helicopters to search from the men.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.