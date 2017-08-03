Police chiefs tackle tough issues at annual conference in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro may be the safest place in the state the next couple of days since the place is swarming with law enforcement officers from across Tennessee.

It’s where the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police is holding their annual conference.

They’re also tackling some tough issues, including a shortage of police officers, and recent reports of officers behaving badly could be one of the reasons behind the shortage.

At the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference, Watch Guard Systems Body Cameras was one of the most popular vendors.

“Body cameras, which is something every police chief is weighing now, or in the recent past, trying to make a decision on whether or not to deploy that type of equipment,” said currently TACP President and Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes.

The police chiefs and their command staff are receiving training about proper use of force.

“On the forefront is de-escalation and how we need to train our people better on that kind of situation. Use of force is obviously always on every chief’s mind, that, and pursuits and trying to reduce those incidents and just using de-escalation techniques to prevent use of force situation,” Hughes said.

Smyrna Police Chief, and in-coming TACP president, Kevin Arnold, said departments statewide are having a difficult time recruiting new officers.

“Getting good, qualified people to come in and apply to be a police officer and deal with all the aspects of law enforcement work, and having that life as a law enforcement officer can be very challenging,” Arnold said.

And those officers who take use of force too far, isn’t helping either.

“Unfortunately, some law enforcement officers have done the wrong things and brought some issues to the forefront that a lot of people are talking about,” Arnold said. “So, there are some individuals scared about being in law enforcement because they don’t want to be in the next YouTube .”

It doesn’t matter the size of the department, TACP members said agencies across the state and nation are facing these same issues.”

“As chiefs of police and leaders of our organization, we have to go out in our communities and convince people that it’s a noble profession and it’s one of service,” Arnold said.

Each year the TACP conference is held in a different part of the state.

Currently there are more than 500 members.