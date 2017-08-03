Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was hit and killed by an SUV in North Nashville late Wednesday night.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on 22nd Avenue North.

Metro police told News 2 the SUV side-swiped a parked car before running over the person and finally coming to a stop against another parked car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not immediately released.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Metro police said it is too early in the investigation to determine if any charges will be filed.

No additional information was immediately released.