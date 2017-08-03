Number of shootings in Nashville skyrockets this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The number of shootings causing injury or death continues to skyrocket in 2017 compared to last year.

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s publicly-available data shows the number and locations of shootings that have resulted in death, injuries, and property damage.

As of July 29 of this year, there have been 242 shooting incidents resulting in death or injuries. During the same time period in 2016, there had only been 154 such shootings.

Increases in the number of shootings have occurred largely in North Nashville, East Nashville and the southeastern part of the county, including the area just southeast of downtown.

The specific area of town that has seen the biggest percent increase in shootings is in East Nashville, the area south of Trinity Lane between Dickerson Pike and Ellington Parkway.

There have been 14 shootings in the area, compared to only three this time last year, representing at 366 percent increase.

The area of town with the highest shooting totals lies in North Nashville. The area south of Buchanan Street and north of Interstate 40, near Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard has seen 26 shootings in 2017.

Metro police’s North Precinct has seen 61 total shootings in 2017, compared to just 35 through this time last year.

