Natchez Trace accident victim gets new racing bike, donated by strangers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bicyclist injured in a hit-and-run accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway last month got a new bike Thursday.

Tyler Noe is still recovering from the crash, but he’ll be riding a new Cervelo P2 racing bike in Sunday’s Riverbluff Triathlon in Ashland City.

Patrick Harkins of the Red Kite Bicycle Studio and members of the cyclist community raised money for the bike, which retails at close to $2,000. Harkins said their goal was to turn an “awful situation into something good.”

The accident on July 8 was captured on a GoPro by Greg Goodman, who was following Noe when a black SUV hit him and never stopped. Noe was thrown to the ground and seriously hurt.

The dramatic video stunned people across the country.

Police arrested Marshall Neely III, the former Dean of Students at University School of Nashville.

When interviewed by News 2 he claimed “I did not see the gentleman I hit”

Because the accident occurred on a national parkway, Neely faces federal charges of assault with a deadly weapon, providing a false statement to a federal agent and destruction of evidence. If convicted, he could face up to 37 years in prison.

