Nashville rapper Starlito surrenders after Five Points shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville rapper accused of shooting a man inside a East Nashville restaurant surrendered to Metro police Thursday morning.

Jermaine Shute, known as Starlito, is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful gun possession in the shooting at Batter’d and Fried on Woodland Street.

Metro police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. when James Fletcher, 36, entered the restaurant and “had words” with the rapper and another man.

Police say surveillance video shows Fletcher punch the other man, prompting a fight to break out.

The fight moved out of view of surveillance cameras, but Shute is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Fletcher one time in the leg.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Metro police say he’s refused to cooperate with detectives when they tried to interview him.

At the time of the shooting, Metro police told News 2 they knew the accused gunman’s identity, saying he frequents the restaurant.

Shute was then charged the following night. His mug shot is being held pending a line-up.

