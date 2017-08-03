Man injured in shooting south of Hadley Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot in the stomach Thursday afternoon just south of Hadley Park.

The call went out at 2:25 p.m. near the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Clifton Avenue.

Officers at the scene told News 2 the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time, and no arrests have been made. Further details weren’t immediately known.

