Janet’s Planet: Just how powerful is the Sun?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When the total solar eclipse happens this month, it’ll bring us into complete darkness in the middle of the day.

Our eclipse expert, Janet Ivey from “Janet’s Planet,” is here to explain about the power of the sun.

The sun, the star of the show for the upcoming eclipse, is a star just like all the others in the night sky. It’s just much closer to us, which is why it’s so big.

It’s about 93 million miles from Earth. That distance is called an astronomical unit, or 1 au, and is used to measure distances throughout the solar system.

It is 109 times the diameter of the Earth, and you could fit over 1 million Earths inside the sun.

The sun is comprised of 70 percent hydrogen, 28 percent helium, and 2 percent carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen.

It takes 8 minutes for the sun’s light to reach us. Without it’s intense energy and heat, there would be no life on Earth.

The heat of the sun creates weather and winds. Its energy can be used to run machines, and the Earth only receives about one two-billionth of the sun’s total energy.

At the sun’s core, gravitational attraction produces immense pressure and temperature, which can reach more than 27 million degrees.

Hydrogen atoms get compressed and fuse together, creating helium. This process is called nuclear fusion. Nuclear fusion produces huge amounts of energy, and that energy radiates outward to the sun’s surface, atmosphere and beyond.

But our beneficial space neighbor is also capable of some stellar “temper tantrums.”

Solar flares are huge explosions in magnetic regions on the surface of the sun. They can blast a billion tons of matter off of the sun. They produce the energy equivalent of about 1 million megatons of TNT. The sun provides about 1,300 watts per square meter every second to the Earth.

The sun’s corona is its outer atmosphere that’s usually only seen during a total eclipse. The corona is exceedingly hot, over 1 million degrees Celsius, while the surface is only about 6,000 degrees Celsius. We think the corona is heated by mechanisms involving its magnetic fields.

But we are still in the hunt for the exact science of the sun, which is why this total solar eclipse is so important as we will have the chance to discover even more about our sweet star.

