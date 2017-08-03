Country Music Hall of Fame opening Loretta Lynn exhibit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is opening an exhibit on the life and career of Hall of Famer Loretta Lynn in Nashville this month.

“Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl” opens Aug. 25 and runs through Aug. 5, 2018.

The museum said in a news release that highlights include Lynn’s original handwritten manuscript for her 1970 hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter”; the microphone used at her first recording session; some of her dresses; and the sewing machine she used to make her early stage clothes.

The 85-year-old singer-songwriter suffered a stroke in May and is recovering at home following a stay at a rehabilitation facility. She said in a statement from the museum she’s excited about the exhibit displaying her more than 50 years in country music.