Corey Davis injured during Titans training camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans started the fifth day of training camp with top pick Corey Davis, but they didn’t end it with him on the field.

Early into the Titans Thursday morning practice, Davis suffered a hamstring injury during one-on-one drills against the cornerback’s forcing him off the field and into the training facility.

Davis did not return to the field, missing the rest of practice with an MRI scheduled for later Thursday.

“We’re there running one-on-one routes. [He] ran a very good route, won the route. Again, [he] just pulled it after the catch…,” head coach Mike Mularkey said. “No, I’m not worried about that, it’s part of the game. It’s out of my control right now—just try to do everything we can to get him back healthy.”

Quarterback Marcus Mariota added, “You kind of continue to just go about your business. You can’t focus on that. You just got to work with who’s in and do your best to execute. He’s made a bunch of plays on the football—attacking it at the high point. We need him to get back and get ready to go and I’m sure he will.”

While Davis’ injury has yet to be determined, there is a veteran wide receiver in the locker room who has gone through injuries before. Eric Decker has seen his fair share of missed time and said he’d be happy to offer advice on recovery for a young player.

“I’ve been through a similar situation where I was, first year in New York, I was a free agent, week two I hurt my hamstring. [I] tried to rush back too soon, [and] it kept lingering, lingering, lingering. It took a while for it to go away…. so you know, I’ll give him my experience and hopefully it will help him,” Decker said.

DeMarco Murray also missed practice Thursday with a hamstring injury and head coach Mike Mularkey said he is day-to-day.

The Titans hit the practice field Friday at Centennial High School for a night practice from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.