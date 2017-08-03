Austin Peay to host eclipse event on campus

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Austin Peay State University in Clarksville will host an event the weekend before the total solar eclipse.

News 2’s Good Morning Nashville went to campus and spoke with professors Dr. Karen Meisch and Dr. Spencer Buckner about the impact of the eclipse and what the school has planned for the event.

Clarksville-Montgomery County will get 2 minutes and 18 seconds of total darkness beginning around 1:21 p.m.

Austin Peay’s Fortera Stadium will open to the public at 11:30 a.m. for the public to view the eclipse.

The cost is $5 to park, with each vehicle receiving a free pair of viewing glasses.

The stadium’s scoreboard will display a live feed from the APSU observatory.

Beginning at noon, members of APSU’s Department of Physics and Astronomy will provide scientific and historical information about the phenomenon.