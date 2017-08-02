Virginia man arrested for shooting death of man in Hohenwald

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Virginia man has been charged with the murder of a Hohenwald man last week.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Dennis Seale, 42, is charged with first-degree murder of Brian Deavers, 46.

Deavers was found dead on July 25 of gunshot wounds at his home on Talley Street in Hohenwald.

“He would do anything for anybody,” friend Blake Bowan said. “He would give a shirt off his back for anybody he didn’t even know. He helped anybody any way he could.”

Seale was taken into custody in Virginia without incident. He was booked into the Central Virginial Regional Jail where he is waiting to be extradited to Tennessee.