NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Nashville on Thursday.

He will be the keynote speaker at the Republican Party’s statesmen dinner at the Music City Center.

Pence is expected to arrive in Music City early Thursday evening. It will be his first visit to Tennessee since he took office.

The last Republican vice president to speak at the annual fundraiser was Dick Cheney in 2002.