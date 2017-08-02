TSA finds loaded gun at Nashville airport checkpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Transportation Security Administration found a loaded handgun at a checkpoint at the Nashville International Airport Wednesday morning.

The loaded Ruger .380 caliber handgun was found in a traveler’s carry-on bag at 6 a.m.

TSA officers alerted airport police who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

The gun is the 48th firearm discovered by TSA officers at the BNA security checkpoint in 2017. A total of 80 were found there in 2016.

Firearms can be transported in checked baggage if they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA.