MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert was cancelled Wednesday for a missing woman in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro police reported 80-year-old Doris Green left on foot from her home in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Green was reportedly found safe right after the alert was issued by Murfreesboro police.