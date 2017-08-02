Senator Cory Booker introduces bill to legalize marijuana across the country

Washington, DC (WKRG) — Senator Cory Booker introduced legislation on Tuesday that would remove marijuana from the list of controlled substances, making it legal at the federal level. The bill would also incentivize states through federal funds to change their marijuana laws if those laws were shown to have a disproportionate effect on low-income people or people of color. The bill is retroactive and would apply to those already serving time behind bars for marijuana-related offenses, providing for a judge’s review of marijuana sentences.

The New Jersey Democrat introduced the “Marijuana Justice Act” over a Facebook Live stream.

“Our country’s drug laws are badly broken and need to be fixed,” Senator Booker said. “They don’t make our communities any safer – instead they divert critical resources from fighting violent crimes, tear families apart, unfairly impact low-income communities and communities of color, and waste billions in taxpayer dollars each year.”

According to the Washington Post, similar legislation was introduced two years ago by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). The bill from Booker would remove marijuana from the federal Controlled Substances Act, and from the purview of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. It would allow states to set their own policies.

“For decades, the failed War on Drugs has locked up millions of nonviolent drug offenders — especially for marijuana-related offenses — at an incredible cost of lost human potential, torn-apart families and communities, and taxpayer dollars,” Booker said in his Facebook live video.

In the Senate Booker has been an outspoken critic of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s effort to revive the failed War on Drugs. Earlier this year, he re-introduced the bipartisan CARERS Act, which would allow patients to access medical marijuana in states where it’s legal without fear of federal prosecution. He is also co-author of bills to restrict the use of juvenile solitary confinement and reform the way women are treated behind bars.

See the Marijuana Justice Act here.