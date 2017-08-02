Road rage incident leads to shooting in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A road rage incident resulted in gun shots fired at a vehicle in Germantown early Wednesday morning.

It happened around midnight on Third Avenue North and Jefferson Street.

Metro police said an officer heard shots fired in the area before spotting an SUV with a missing back windshield.

The occupants of the SUV told police gun shots were fired at them from a black car, possibly a Chevy Impala, after a road rage incident.

The driver was treated for an injury caused by broken glass.

No additional information was released.