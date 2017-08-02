Residents tired of illegal dumping sites popping up all over Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Illegal dump sites are popping up all over Rutherford County and residents are sick and tired of them.

Residents who live on Maddox Road told News 2 about a dump site there and say every time it’s cleaned up, someone else will leave unwanted items.

“Kids mattresses, box springs, old clothes, a small TV,” nearby resident Brad Barrett said.

Someone dumped piles of trash and debris by the side of a road that sits near the Rutherford-Wilson County line.

“I just can’t believe there’s people that want to treat the land like this for one,” Barrett said. “They understand there are people living on the road, and people come down here to the lake and fish and everything and it’s just disrespectful to me.”

Barrett has lived on Maddox Road for seven years, but told News 2 he grew up in the area.

He said it’s a shame people will dump their unwanted items, most likely under the cover of night.

“They either come at night where they know there is not much traffic, or maybe early morning hours,” Barrett said.

This is not the worst of it; residents say in the past, people have dumped appliances, large pieces of furniture, and even huge projection TV’s.

“The big screen projection TV’s like the 60s TV’s that no longer work, they just come and throw them off the truck on the side of the road,” Barrett said.

So what can resident do?

Rutherford County Solid Waste Department Mac Nolan said there are 14 recycling centers spread across the county where residents can bring unwanted furniture, house hold trash and recyclable items.

The Haley Road location is the only place people can discard electronics like TV’s and computers.

“Rutherford County Solid Waste also provides two litter crews, one full-time and one part-time, that pick-up Rutherford County roads,” Nolen said in an email. “Residents may call the Solid Waste Department if they come across littered areas of Rutherford County.

Barrett is also concerned about paint and gas cans left behind.

“One thing, it’s not city water, so we still live on a well system,” he said. “So, you’re taking the chance on dumping that paint, oil, and gas and everything into the water system, which in turn is coming into our house.”

The county will also use inmate labor to clean up roadside dumping sites.

“And then the county has to pay and come out here and clean it up which comes out of our pockets in the long run. It’s kind of just disgraceful,” Barrett said.

“We ask that residents note that the litter crews are not able to pick-up litter on residential or business properties, due to the fact that workhouse inmates are part of the labor force,” Nolan said. “The litter crews cover about 1,000 miles of county roads. Illegal dumping is an issue within the county. ”

If the dump site is on private property, the county will not be able to remove those items.

There are several state laws which prohibit illegal dumping.

“Citizens who see people dumping trash in the county should immediately call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 615-898-7770,” said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lisa Marchesoni. “If possible, give the dispatcher the description of the person, the vehicle, license plate number and location.”

The center’s hours and rules for the Convenience Recycling Centers can be found on the Rutherford County Solid Waste website.