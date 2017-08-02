Rep. Diane Black enters race for governor of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Representative Diane Black, who represents Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District, is entering the race to be Tennessee’s next governor.

Early Wednesday morning, she updated her “Vote Diane Black” Facebook page with a graphic of “Diane Black for Governor.”

She posted the same graphic and a campaign video to DianeBlack.com.

In the video, Congressman Black says in part, “So what do you think the number one job for our next governor should be? It’s simple. Fight for what’s right. Most people in politics say the right thing, but they never fight for the right thing. They’re too meek or maybe even too weak. I’m Diane black and I don’t back down.”

Congressman Black is entering a crowded Republican field.

Businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee were the first to announce their runs. State Senator Mae Beavers and Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell have also entered the race.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, a democrat, is also running.

The gubernatorial primary is one year away, on August 2, 2018. The election is Tuesday, November 6, 2018.