Police: Teen run over after bailing from stolen truck in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager is in the hospital Wednesday night with serious injuries after he reportedly bailed from a moving truck.

La Vergne police told News 2 an officer spotted the truck driving 70 mph in a 20 mph zone early Wednesday evening.

The officer reportedly attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver, a juvenile, kept going down Abingdon Drive.

The truck then turned onto Banbury Court when the teenager reportedly bailed from the truck while it was still moving.

The juvenile was then run over the truck before it hit a nearby tree. Police said he suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

La Vergne police told News 2 the truck had been reported stolen out of Nashville earlier Wednesday morning.