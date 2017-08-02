Police: Man arrested after chase in car stolen from Nashville airport

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A high-speed pursuit through two counties that ended after 45 minutes was all captured on multiple dash cams.

The offender reportedly stole a new Dodge Challenger from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car at the Nashville airport.

Chance Mongeon was spotted Friday by Metro police around Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard.

A short chase pushed him into Williamson County where deputies picked up the pursuit around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Dash cam video shows the dangerous high-speed chase down Highway 96 past Westhaven with speeds over 100 mph. Franklin police shut down the roadways to keep other motorists safe.

The video shows the driver crossing medians at high speeds and traveling the wrong-way in Spring Hill.

The chase continued down city streets and through construction zones, but finally, after 45 minutes and three tires hit by spike strips, Mongeon turns onto Interstate 840 and wrecks.

Williamson County Sgt. Sam Barnes is the lead car and video shows him jumping out of his car with his gun extended and chasing Mongeon into the median.

After a short foot pursuit, the 36-year-old taken into custody.

Amazingly the only person injured is Mongeon, who may have dislocated his shoulder.

He is charged with theft of the rental car, evading arrest, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license. Police said he has a previous criminal history.

He remains in the Williamson County jail on a $73,000 bond. Mongeon is due in court Aug. 10.

Multiple agencies, such as Spring Hill and Maury County, aided in the pursuit.