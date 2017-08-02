New app designed to get users moving in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new app created by the Tennessee State Parks and the Department of Health is designed to get users moving.

Users can log their activities at parks in exchange for points that can be redeemed for rewards including, free rounds of golf, cabin stays, state park merchandise and more, via the Healthy Parks Healthy Person app.

“Tennessee State Parks offer thousands of miles of walkways, trails and waterways for visitors to engage in healthy exercise at no cost,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “The Healthy Parks Healthy Person program offers additional incentive for residents to engage in healthy activities at any of Tennessee’s 56 state parks.”

The program also includes “park prescriptions,” where health providers prescribe outdoor activities for their patients.

So far, at least 1,000 people are using the app.

