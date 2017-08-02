Nashville Predators call upon fans to help pick new anthem singer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators are calling on all of Smashville to help in their search for a new anthem singer.

Beginning Wednesday until Sunday, Aug. 13, fans can submit their entries through an application on NashvillePredators.com.

After the submissions are received, 10 finalists will be invited to perform in front of a live audience and celebrity judges. The top four contestants will then move on to the final round, performing during the team’s preseason games.

At the end of the preseason, the person with the top votes will perform at select home games during the 2017-18 season. The second and third place contestants will act as fill-ins on availability.

“Turning the selection process over to Music City and the Citizens of Smashville was an easy decision to make,” Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said.

To submit an entry, click here.

Anyone with questions can email anthem@nashvillepredators.com.