Metro Schools launches STEAM learning initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools are working to transform the way your child learns.

On Wednesday, the STEAM initiative was launched. It stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

The program director told News 2 the program is all about incorporating each subject into your child’s lessons instead of separating them into different classes.

“We’re hoping to prepare students to be better adults, so if we think about our jobs as adults, we very rarely if ever say, ‘I’m going to sit down for the next 10 minutes and only do math,’ or the next 20 minutes and say, ‘I’m only going to be doing art,’” explained Kris Elliott.

“Those things in our lives are integrated all the time so when we think about ways to engage students in the classroom, we have to teach in the same way as students will interact as adults,” he added.

Elliott said other districts in the country have seen improved performance from students using the STEAM approach.

Metro Schools will begin increasing the number of middle schools using it over the next few years.