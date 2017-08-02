Man dies after Sunday night shooting on Buchanan Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man critically injured in a shooting late Sunday night in North Nashville has died, according to Metro police.

Steven Murray, 48, was shot at 10:30 p.m. outside Bud’s Market on Buchanan Street. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died Wednesday.

Police say Murray was shot in the head as he was backing his car out of the parking lot. The gunman was reportedly sitting in an adjacent vehicle.

A press release states detectives know Murray pulled up the market, went inside, and exited with a man who got in the car next to him. He was shot a short time later, and the motive is unclear.

North Precinct detectives are pursuing active leads as they attempt to identify the person responsible.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.