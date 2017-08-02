Man charged with murder of 17-year-old at Antioch apartment complex

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
Raushaun Hasan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the March shooting death of a 17-year-old at an Antioch apartment complex.

Metro police reported Raushaun Hasan has been charged with criminal homicide for the murder of Christian Lewis on March 27 at the Timberlake Village apartment complex.

Hasan was taken into custody Tuesday without incident at his Neldia Court home after investigators developed information that implicated him as a suspect.

Christian Lewis (Courtesy: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

He reportedly declined to answer questions about the homicide.

Hasain is jailed in lieu of a $500,000 bond.