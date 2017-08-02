Man charged with murder of 17-year-old at Antioch apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the March shooting death of a 17-year-old at an Antioch apartment complex.

Metro police reported Raushaun Hasan has been charged with criminal homicide for the murder of Christian Lewis on March 27 at the Timberlake Village apartment complex.

Hasan was taken into custody Tuesday without incident at his Neldia Court home after investigators developed information that implicated him as a suspect.

He reportedly declined to answer questions about the homicide.

Hasain is jailed in lieu of a $500,000 bond.