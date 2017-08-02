Legendary Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian has died at 94

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Ara Parseghian, who won two national championships in 11 seasons as Notre Dame coach, has died at 94.

He died at his home in Granger, Indiana, said the university’s president, Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.

“Notre Dame mourns the loss of a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and good man – Ara Parseghian,” Father Jenkins said. “Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field.

“He continued to demonstrate that leadership by raising millions of research dollars seeking a cure for the terrible disease that took the lives of three of his grandchildren. Whenever we asked for Ara’s help at Notre Dame, he was there.

“My prayers are with Katie, his family and many friends as we mourn his passing and celebrate a life that was so well lived.”

Our prayers are with former coach Ara Parseghian who passed away at age 94. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/82OX1JOx7u pic.twitter.com/hsCAA4c92V — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) August 2, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.