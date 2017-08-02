Janet’s Planet: What does ‘path of totality’ mean for the solar eclipse?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –Janet Ivey from “Janet’s Planet” explains what it means when Middle Tennessee is described as being in the “path of totality’ for the total solar eclipse.

On Aug. 21, Nashville is going to experience a total solar eclipse. It hasn’t happened over what we now know as Nashville since 1478, and it won’t happen again over Music City until 2566.

The total solar eclipse will begin in the northwest and travel across the country through Middle Tennessee before completing its nationwide trek at Charleston, South Carolina.

The umbral shadow, which is the darkest part of the moon’s shadow, is what we mean when we say the path of totality.

If you find yourself outside of that 65 to 70 mile swath, you will be in the penumbral shadow of the moon. You will still see a partial solar eclipse, but it’s not near as awesome as a total solar eclipse.

You’ll also note in this animation that the moon is not exactly round.

So as moon intersects with all of the lakes and rivers and streams and mountains, and because of the lunar limbs on its side, we’ll get kind of a polygonal shape as it travels across the continental United States.

You’ll see more from Janey Ivey right here on News 2 leading up to the big day. We’re also partnering with the Nashville Sounds and the city of Nashville for a watch party at First Tennessee Park.

Danielle Breezy is hosting the event, and if you can’t make it out, we still got you covered with a three-hour special from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 right here on News 2.