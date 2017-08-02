Investigation underway after body found on HCA’s property

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a body was found on Hospital Corporation of America’s property near downtown Nashville.

The discovery was made sometime before 6 p.m. at the business off 11th Avenue North and Nelson Merry Street, just north of Charlotte Avenue.

Metro police told News 2 a security guard found the victim at the bottom of a five foot hole. Surveillance video reportedly showed a man jumping the property fence and falling into the hole, injuring himself. He ultimately died.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

It’s not yet known why the man jumped the fence. An investigation is underway. No foul play is expected.