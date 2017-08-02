Hermitage apartment destroyed by fire after man falls asleep while cooking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man reportedly fell asleep while cooking Wednesday and the stove caught fire.

The Nashville Fire Department was called to the apartment on Hickory Hill Lane in Hermitage shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Officials said another man saw the fire and went to help rescue the man and get him out of the apartment.

News 2 was told an oxygen tank inside the unit exploded due to the heat and flames. The apartment is considered a total loss.

Neighboring units only suffered light smoke damage but multiple people were displaced. They’re being assisted by the Red Cross.

No one was injured.

