2 in custody after hit-and-run involving light pole near I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were detained by Metro police after a car believed to have hit a light pole before fleeing was stopped on Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 in West Nashville.

The car was stopped near 28th Avenue North in the westbound lanes of I-40 around 6:30 a.m.

The light pole was struck on an entrance ramp to the interstate just a few miles away.

Metro police told News 2 officers spotted the car driving away from the scene and followed it when an officer saw the driver and a passenger swap seats.

The driver began walking away from the car, which is when a Metro office was able to stop the vehicle.

The new driver of the car confronted the officer and emergency responders were called to the scene.

Both men were quickly taken into custody.

It is not known what charges the men will face and no additional information was immediately released.