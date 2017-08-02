2 Gives Back: Dickson County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women who work hard each day to make our lives easier but often go unappreciated.

On Aug. 2, News 2’s Paige Hill and a representative from Nissan of Cool Springs, the presenting sponsor of 2 Gives Back, delivered lunch to Dickson County to several different departments.

Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe, Dickson County Fire Department chief Richard Greer, Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial, City of Dickson chief of police Jeff Lewis and other representatives from different departments were all at the sheriff’s department to welcome Paige.

“It’s such a team effort and I think everyone here can tell you the same thing,” Sheriff Bledsoe said.

Sheriff Bledsoe talked to Paige on Facebook live about all the departments they work with and how nice it was to work with the media on something like 2 Gives Back.

“Usually we don’t know what’s coming and that’s when we meet the news crews,” Sheriff Bledsoe said. “So it’s nice to see something different for today.”

All the men and women in Dickson were very appreciative and could not have been nicer during the visit.

Click here to see other recent News 2 Gives Back presentations.