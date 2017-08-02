2 accused of flying to Nashville with 50 pounds of marijuana in suitcases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested late Tuesday after drug agents allegedly found them traveling through the Nashville International Airport with more than 50 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases.

Tyron Goins and Lakendra Kidd, both 29, each face one count of felony drug possession with intention to sell, deliver, or manufacture.

The two allegedly traveled from Oakland, California, to BNA on a Southwest Airlines flight.

According to arrest affidavits, a K-9 officer alerted agents to the presence of drugs in two checked suitcases that had arrived at BNA.

When Goins picked up the two bags off the conveyor belt, plainclothes DEA agents approached him for questioning. He consented to a search of the suitcases.

Officers allegedly found 31 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana in the two suitcases, totaling 35.7 pounds. Goins was then arrested.

Officers checked Goins’ cell phone and determined he was traveling with Kidd.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Kidd abandoning her checked bag when she saw agents approach Goins.

She allegedly took a cab to a Waffle House on Harding Place where authorities later took her into custody. Inside her checked bag, agents allegedly found 14 bags of marijuana, totaling 16.4 pounds.

Goins reportedly told officers he was being paid to fly with the bags and would receive $2,500 to $3,000 for transporting the drugs.

Kidd told officers she had not packed her bag but refused to answer additional questions.

Each has a bond of $25,000 and their first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.