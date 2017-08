NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old was shot in the leg Wednesday evening just south of Hadley Park.

It happened on Clifton Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Officers at the scene told News 2 the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Metro police said it remains unknown if the teenager shot himself or if someone else is responsible. The investigation is ongoing.

