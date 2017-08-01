West Nashville neighbors use National Night Out to fight crime from within

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tuesday was the seventh annual National Night Out event in West Nashville, held at Richland Park.

The yearly crime prevention events have helped cut down on crime as participation has increased.

There were 50 booths and sponsors at the park off Charlotte Avenue on Tuesday, including News 2’s booth with Nashville Crime Stoppers.

A mobile booking unit with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was also on-hand, as well as officials with Metro police and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

They’re all there to get to know the community they serve as well as answer any questions neighbors may have.

News 2 spoke with the chair of the event, Liz Parrott, who said they also encourage neighbors to meet each other.

“That’s the biggest way to fight crime. If you know who is supposed to be in your neighborhood, who the businesses are, who the neighbors are, then you’re going to know who’s not supposed to be there,” she explained.

“That way you can help each other watch out and watch out for everybody,” Parrott added.

The biggest issues hitting the west side of Nashville lately have been car burglaries and break-ins.

There was also a table at the Richland Park event for members of the public to leave condolences for Mayor Megan Barry and her husband as they cope with the loss of their only child.