West Nashville neighborhoods creating watch groups to fight crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several neighborhoods in West Nashville are banding together to set up neighborhood watch groups in order prevent and fight crime.

More people are moving to the area and police say they also need to neighbors to work with them.

Travis Moore is The Nation’s Neighborhood Association president. He set up a booth at the West Precinct’s Night Out at Richland Park to recruit people for a neighborhood watch.

“I think it’s important to have community involved in the neighborhood as much as possible,” he said.

According to officers, neighborhood watches are effective in preventing and reporting crime.

“They live in their communities and neighborhoods so they know what’s suspicious and what’s not,” said West Precinct Crime Prevention Officer Ericka Cole. “They see everything happening day in and day out.”

With all the new construction in The Nations and more people moving to the area, Moore says it’s important to establish a neighborhood watch right now.

He also wants to connect his watch group with other neighborhoods.

There are six neighborhoods in the West Precinct. Moore and other neighborhood associations want to band together in their own neighborhoods and with each other to share information.

“Information is important to spread so we know what trends are happening in different parts of the neighborhoods,” Moore told News 2. “We can pick those things up and have conversations with neighbors to make sure we’re communicating well about what we’re seeing happen.”

Police say they often rely on information from the public as well.

West Precinct officers say their biggest issues are property crime. They urge people to Park Smart, which includes locking your car, not to leave it running and to take out valuables.