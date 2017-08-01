Trash, furniture litter La Vergne’s new greenway trail

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Someone in La Vergne is using the new greenway walking trail as a dumping ground.

It’s not even open to the public because it’s still under construction, but some people are already using it and aren’t too happy with what they are seeing.

Everything from old furniture to mattresses has been dumped there.

The long-awaited greenway trail in La Vergne is behind schedule because of recent flooding and other delays, but it’s the trash and other debris that is being dumped there that has residents concerned.

“This is the community that I live and serve in and I love it,” said City of La Vergne Alderman Jason Cole. “It breaks my heart to see people not care about the community and essentially trash it.”

Cole is also chairman of the Greenway Committee.

He said the city will eventually have to pick up the trash, wasting employees’ time and taxpayers’ money.

“We have to have personnel come and clean it up and take it to be dispose of when they could be working on other projects for the citizens of La Vergne,” Cole said.

Construction workers are sometimes putting their work on hold because they are often moving things like old furniture, mattresses, bags of trash and tires.

“It just stops us from doing our job, having to clean up after other people who want to dump stuff off on the walking trail,” L & G Construction Company worker Brandon Hoke said. “It’s scattered through the trail when we’re trying to put top soil down, we got to pick it up and drag it to an open are.”

Greenway committee members are wondering why people are choosing to dump at that location rather than bring the items to the Rutherford County Convenience Center, which is less than two miles away.

“It’s so convenient having that convenience center right there. I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t use it when it’s free of charge,” Cole said.

Residents have already started to use the walking trail even though it’s not complete.

They hope the dumping will stop once it’s officially opened.

The first phase of that La Vergne Greenway walking trail starts at the La Vergne Public Library and extends to the Nir Shreibman round-a-about.