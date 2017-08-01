Top issue plaguing Murfreesboro is guns stolen from unlocked cars

There are 2 videos inside this story. Click here to see both from the News 2 app.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the focuses at Murfreesboro’s National Night Out event is to send a message to criminals that crime won’t be tolerated in their city.

Tuesday marks the 20th year the police department and local law enforcement have participated in the event.

This year it’s being held at different locations around the city. News 2 caught up with Sgt. Kyle Evans at the historic courthouse in Public Square.

“Well this is an opportunity for residents to get out, send a message to criminals that crime is not tolerated in their neighborhoods, but it also gives them an opportunity to meet their neighbors, the police officers that patrol their neighborhoods, and city officials that are, again, out here to send a message that crime is not going to be tolerated in Murfreesboro,” he explained.

Sgt. Evans said the top issue plaguing Murfreesboro communities right now are guns being stolen from unlocked cars.

Evans explained juveniles are walking through neighborhoods and finding unlocked cars to steal guns they find and use them in violent crimes or sell them to felons.

He told News 2 part of the goal for National Night Out is to focus on educating people about securing their guns so they don’t end up on the streets.

Another big issue is the rising gang activity throughout Murfreesboro, often times targeting young people.

“Gangs are something that’s been around forever, and it’s not something that’s going to go away easily. It takes a community effort to raise our youth in a way that will keep them on a path away from gang activity, so we want to start as young as we can to begin those initiatives and get them on the right path,” said Sgt. Evans.