Teen violence was unifying thread at Night Out events across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police spent Tuesday reaching out across Nashville, addressing concerns neighborhood by neighborhood.

The meetings were part of the National Night Out event as law enforcement nationwide met with their community.

In many of Nashville’s outings, though, teen crime was a unifying thread.

Shenita Ikeard, Geraldine Cold, and Ruby Faulsberry have lived in Nashville all their lives. On Tuesday, they met outside their senior living home in Edgehill with the next generation on their mind.

“Yes, it’s a sad situation. It really is,” noted Ikeard. “For the kids today that’s coming up in this world”

Teen crime has been topping headlines across the city. There are more homicides so far this year than last.

“[Juveniles] killing brothers, killing sisters,” added Cold. “Lord, when’s this going to end?”

The same day these conversations were had, a family laid to rest Nashville’s latest teen victim. Jaezoine Woods, 15, was shot in the J.C. Napier homes last week. His killer is still on the loose.

His service was attended by Kenny Purvis with Nashville Inner City Ministry, who told News 2 he knew Woods.

“Buried one of our teenagers today,” he said. “It’s an ongoing problem.”

Many believe the problem lies in a lack of productive, out-of-school activities for youth.

“They need something for the teenagers to do, yes they do,” said Faulsberry.

Many nonprofits that provide youth activities and services, though, say the problem is in education, letting kids know there’s another way.

“A lot of it comes down to, if you are wanting to get out of that situation, there are places to go and get involved,” said Purvis.

