‘Start with the little kids’: Metro police chief speaks on youth violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s Chief of Police stopped by the National Night Out event in East Nashville, an area that’s seen an increase in violence.

Chief Steve Anderson noted crime is on the rise a little bit just about everywhere, including out east.

“You know, there’s a large influx of people, and we’re here tonight to make friends with everybody we can, especially all the newcomers. We need to work together as a community to stay on top of this,” he told News 2.

Chief Anderson said crime prevention and control comes down to the details.

“Every Friday at CompStat, we talk about where we need to be, what we need to do, and forming community groups to get to know everybody, make everybody a part of the team,” he explained.

We asked the chief what to do about the rise in youth violence, and he said we need to start young.

“We’re going to have to start with the little kids and teaching them about the consequences of their decisions, because that’s what’s causing all of this, bad decisions. Teen violence on teen violence and we’re seeing that go up and up, all across the nation but here in Nashville also,”

RELATED: Juvenile homicides up in Nashville so far this year

Chief Anderson said they want to educate everybody, saying parents need to be parents and kids need to be kids.

“But they need to take responsibility for their actions just like adults do,” he added.

East Nashville’s event was held at East Park off Woodland Street. It’s one of many National Night Out events that took place across Middle Tennessee as part of the nationwide crime prevention initiative.