Sheriff: Missing boy, 3, drowned at Cherokee Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (AP) – A sheriff says a 3-year-old boy has died after being found in a Tennessee lake.

Jefferson County Sheriff Bud McCoig tells local media the boy died Sunday evening after being pulled from Cherokee Lake.

McCoig says deputies responded to a report of a missing child from a Dandridge home. He says the boy was found in water behind the home within 30 minutes.

The boy was transported as emergency responders tried resuscitating him. He was pronounced dead at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. He’s yet to be identified and the investigation is ongoing.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the child is the second to recently drown in eastern Tennessee. A 3-year-old Alabama girl drowned Saturday at Douglas Lake in Sevier County.