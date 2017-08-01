Residents say they’re fed up with crime in Donelson neighborhood

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents in one Donelson neighborhood say they are fed up after a rash of crimes in their neighborhood.

DeAnna Gibbs has lived on Lakeford Drive since December. Her cousin and two young children are moving in with her and she told News 2 she has growing concerns about criminal activity on her street.

“I do see a lot of police activity up and down this street,” said Gibbs.

While Gibbs was talking to News 2 about her concerns, Metro police officers showed up to the neighborhood. They said they were serving warrants to some of her neighbors.

“It’s pretty much an everyday occurrence on the street. Sadly it’s the police or the sheriffs,” said Gibbs.

Just a couple houses away, another woman was filling out a police report. She told News 2 someone tried to break into her car. They tried to force open the sun roof on her vehicle.

“I just got this car back from the shop,” said neighbor Haydee Tophliff.

Neighbors who live on the street told News 2 they are fed up with crime and looking forward to Tuesday night’s National Night Out event to meet local police and learn how to take action.

The National Night out event for their community will be held at Remington College Nashville Campus. There will be safety, educational and fun activities for families from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event is being held with partners from local police and fire departments.