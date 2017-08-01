Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Claudine–2 years old–Female

This gal is all about playtime and how could anyone resist her beautiful face. Claudine is counting down the days until her family comes by the shelter and falls in love with her silly, adorable personality. Oh and she knows sit and is super treat motivated, so she is beyond ready to get to all the puppy learning!

Jill–1 year old–Female

This well-mannered pup is named Jill. What a priceless smile, because Jill has the most amazing underbite! She’s a sweet girl who is very smart and likes to run and jump and play! She’s ready to be your forever friend and find her new home.

Samantha–7 months old–Female

This young pup has lots of love to give and is excited about being able to give it to you. She’s a youngin’ so that’s means she’s ready to learn the tricks of life from you!

Panda–5 years old–Male

Panda is a sweet, affectionate boy with beautiful blue eyes who would love nothing more than to find his forever home. He can be a tad shy at first but once you give him a few back scratches, he’s all yours!

Daydream–2 years old–Female

Daydream is a sweet tortie girl who wants your attention as soon as she sees you. She’s definitely ready to go to her forever home. Also, her adoption fee has been sponsored! So what are you waiting for?!

Pet of the Week for July 31, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jill (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control) Samantha (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control) Panda (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control) Daydream (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control) Panda and Samantha (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)