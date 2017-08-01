Parent files lawsuit against Metro Schools after alleged sexual assault at Hunters Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A parent has filed a federal lawsuit against Metro-Nashville Public Schools after an alleged sexual assault at a high school.

In the lawsuit, the parent claims a violation of Title IX laws after their daughter was pulled into an unlocked classroom at Hunters Lane High School and assaulted by a male student in April.

A third student reportedly walked into the classroom during the assaulted and began videotaping.

The lawsuit states the video was later circulated to other students, as well as online. The student’s parent also claims videotaping of sexual acts was common practice at the high school, and many students referred to it as “exposing.”

The female student, who was unable to return to the high school due to “severe threats, harassment and bullying” she received as a result of the video, has since received medical care and was “forced to complete her classes at home.”

The student’s parent is asking for damages for “past and future medical expenses, past and future pain and suffering, past and future emotional injuries, including severe humiliation and embarrassment, past and future loss of enjoyment of life, past and future loss of educational opportunity and all other damages available for violations of Title IX.”

Metro government is also named in the lawsuit.