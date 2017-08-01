Nashville woman buys school supplies for 700 children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’ve been back to school shopping for your kids, imagine this—gathering 10,000 supplies for hundreds of kids.

One woman has been doing just that. Taylor Rowe raises money for kids who need help by selling T-shirts that say “Live. Love. Nashville.”

Rowe then takes the money she earns and supports children through groups like The Bridge Ministry and United Way.

We caught with her on Tuesday when she was dropping off thousands of supplies ahead of this Wednesday’s Stuff the Bus event.

“I have enough supplies for 700 kids to have a notebook, pack of paper, scissors, glue sticks, crayons… Made sure enough for 700 to have everything they need,” Rowe told News 2.

Her efforts are ongoing. Click here to visit her Facebook page.