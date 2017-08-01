Metro Public Health Department gives away 500 pairs solar eclipse glasses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re just 20 days away from this year’s epic total solar eclipse, and everyone seems to be making sure they have the proper glasses to view it.

On Tuesday, the Metro Public Health Department gave away 500 pairs of eclipse glasses at the Lentz Public Health Center on Charlotte Pike beginning at 9 a.m.

Health officials told News 2 the demand was so high, they handed out every pair in a very short amount of time.

They’re urging everyone to be prepared on Aug. 21 and take the proper precautions for eye safety.

“I think it’s very important for people to understand that there’s nothing lying around the house – an old pair of dark sunglasses, black trash bags, telescope lenses – there’s nothing lying around the house that’s going to protect your eyes from the solar eclipse,” explained Rachel Majors.

You should wear NASA-approved glasses during the majority of the eclipse, only taking them off when the moon completely blocks the sun.

While the eclipse begins at 11 a.m., it will reach totality around 1:28 p.m., making the sky go dark for upwards of 3 minutes, depending on where you live. When will it reach your house and how long will it last? Find the answer here.

