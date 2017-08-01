Memorial for Mayor Barry’s son Max held at Belcourt

Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and her family will lay her only son Max to rest Tuesday morning.

The memorial service for Max Barry will be held at the Belcourt Theater at 10 a.m.

Max Barry, who is the only son of the mayor and her husband Bruce, died from an apparent overdose in a suburb of Denver, Colorado, Saturday evening.

Mayor Barry and Bruce Barry released a statement on their tragic loss, saying, “Early this morning, we received news that no parents should ever have to hear.”

“Our son Max suffered from an overdose and passed away. We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child. Our son was a kind soul full of life and love for his family and friends,” the statement continued.

“Our family would greatly appreciate your thoughts and prayers, and would respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of our child and begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives,” it concluded.

Thousands paid their respects at a visitation for Barry Monday night on Vanderbilt University’s campus.

Many said they wanted Mayor Barry to know the city of Nashville supports her family through this difficult time.

Contributions in Max Barry’s honor cane be made at the Oasis Center or the Nashville Humane Association.