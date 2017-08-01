Man wanted for smash-and-grab burglary in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who broke into a South Nashville gas station early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Buy and Save Phillips 66 on Murfreesboro Pike around 2 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man used a cinder block to smash in the front door of the store.

He then walked behind the counter and took eight packs of cigarettes.

The suspect drove away from the store in a silver sedan with a broken back window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.