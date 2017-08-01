Man released from federal custody after arrest in Natchez Trace hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of hitting a bicyclist on the Natchez Trace last month was released from federal custody with specific conditions.

Under his release conditions, Marshall Neely III cannot commit any offense in violation of federal, state or local law.

He also has to advise the court, defense council and the U.S. attorney in writing before any change of address or phone number and must appear at all proceedings as required.

In addition to those specific conditions, the 58-year-old must surrender his passport and cannot leave Middle Tennessee without approval.

He also cannot have any contact with the bicyclist or his family, must refrain from possessing a firearm or other dangerous weapon, and cannot drink alcohol.

He’ll also be subjected to drug testing and must participate in a substance abuse program.

Neely is accused of hitting Tyler Noe with his SUV while the bicyclist was riding with a friend on July 8.

Neely is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, providing a false statement to a federal agent and destruction of evidence. The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 37 years.