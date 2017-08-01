Man arrested in Cheatham County for attempted murder in Alabama

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An attempted murder suspect out of Alabama was arrested Tuesday in Cheatham County during a traffic stop.

The deputies initially stopped William Crawford for a speeding violation in Kingston Springs. According to the arresting deputy, Crawford was traveling 53 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Deputy Todd Bell told News 2 Crawford was nervous and gave a lot of contradictory information during the stop. He also was unable to explain blood that was found inside the Chevrolet Blazer.

On the deputy’s body cam, Bell is heard telling Crawford he would be charged with criminal impersonation if he gave him false information.

“I’m just nervous,” Crawford said. “I’ve never been pulled over before.”

While checking Crawford’s vehicle, the deputy finds a bloody seat and towels. It was then quickly discovered the 21-year-old was wanted in Andalusia, Alabama, for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend.

“This subject was wanted for attempted first-degree murder – the stabbing of his girlfriend,” said Lt. Shannon Heflin. “She’s in critical condition in a hospital in Alabama.”

Crawford is charged with criminal impersonation and evading. He is being held in the Cheatham County jail until he is returned to Alabama.

“He kept on stating that they would kill me in Alabama. We don’t know who they are. We are not sure who is talking about,” Heflin said.

An update on the woman’s condition was not released.